‘Ensure safety of all flood-hit’

The State government will ensure proper rescue and relief operations in all flood-affected districts, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Wednesday night.
He was speaking to journalists after visiting some flood-affected areas in the city. Heavy rain and water release from Maharashtra have caused a lot of damage and losses. Various agencies have shifted over 20,000 families to safe places in various districts.
Special care will be exercised in rescuing an old couple who are sitting on the roof of their house in Kabalapur village, he said. “I have instructed officials to ensure the safety of all affected people,” he said.
