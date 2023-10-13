Ensure safety during Dasara celebrations: DC

October 13, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

With the Dasara festivities commencing on Sunday, the district administration has told the officers in charge of various events to ensure safety during the celebrations that go on till October 24.

At the review of preparations done for the Nada Habba and also the district disaster management committee meeting held at the Palace Board here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, directed the officials of the CESC that is responsible for grand illumination of the city, to ensure safety and no untoward incidents because of the special lighting.

In the wake of the recent accident near Bengaluru over firecrackers, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers concerned to inspect warehouses where crackers are stocked and check the safety measures employed there.

The works taken up as part of the festivities are going on at a slow pace which needs to be stepped up with the celebrations all set to commence, he said.

While asking the MCC and other authorities for completing road repairs and clearing blocked drains, the deputy commissioner said Mysuru attracts a large number of tourists – domestic and international – when it hosts Dasara. In this regard, their safety is important for the administration which the authorities need to take precautions.

Mr. Rajendra said the films screened during the Dasara film festival have to be watched by more people and the committee that is responsible for its organisation needs to look into aspects.

The food festival should not be confined to the local cuisines and the cuisines of other states need to be introduced for giving variety foods to the visitors at the festival

₹1 crore sponsorship

The Deputy Commissioner thanked the Cycle Pure Agarbathies, Mysuru for coming forward to become the platinum sponsor for Mysuru Dasara for a sum of ₹1 crore. SBI is the silver sponsor of Dasara.