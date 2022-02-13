Ensure peace and harmony on school campuses: Bommai

DCs, SPs, Education Department officials instructed to work in coordination and visit schools

DCs, SPs, Education Department officials instructed to work in coordination and visit schools

As the high schools in Karnataka are reopening on Monday amidst the row over dress code, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed deputy commissioners, SPs and Education Department officials to not only coordinate among themselves, but also visit the schools to ensure prevalence of harmonious conditions.

"High schools are being reopened from tomorrow. I am confident that the classes will be held peacefully," Mr. Bommai told reporters in Hubballi.

The DCs, SPs and officials of the Education Department have been instructed to work in coordination and visit the schools to create harmonious conditions, he said.

A decision on reopening of PU colleges would be taken after reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister said.

Expressing concern over misleading and provocative posts on social media, he said, “Various kinds of news are being spread on the hijab issue on social media. Police officials are monitoring it. Normalcy should be restored in schools and colleges. Our present priority is to create a conducive atmosphere for students to pursue their studies.”

It may be noted that the State Government had declared holiday for high schools and PU colleges after its order on dress code for these students created unrest on educational campuses.

The high schools are now being reopened after the Karnataka High Court restrained wearing of both hijabs and saffron shawls to schools and colleges till its further orders.

Economic stability

Meanwhile, replying to a query on the proposed State Budget, the Chief Minister said, "The thinking is on all-round development of Karnataka. Economy has suffered two consecutive setbacks. It is showing signs of attaining stability in the last 4 to 5 months. Revenue collection too is recovering. The Budget would be prepared with an objective of overall economic development, public welfare with financial discipline."

"We want to give a boost to the economy. Greater priority would be on welfare of the poor," he said.

Reforming RTCs and ESCOMS

Ahead of presentation of the State Budget, the Chief Minister said the Government was keen on bringing about reforms in Road Transport Corporations and Escoms. The committee headed by retired IAS officer M.R. Srinivasmurthy would submit its interim report soon suggesting measures to make the RTCs financially self-sustaining. Similarly a committee has been constituted for improving the finances of ESCOMS, he noted.