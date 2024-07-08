ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure passenger safety, directs Mysuru MP

Published - July 08, 2024 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, held a meeting with at the Mysuru divisional railway office here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the meeting, he said: “Each department presented their work and provided comprehensive details. I discussed the cleanliness of trains, toilets, and platforms, and also interacted with the railway staff to understand their concerns. Furthermore, I examined the security arrangements at the station to ensure passenger safety and addressed congestion points to enhance the travel experience for all passengers,” said Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, after his marathon meeting at the Mysuru divisional railway office here on Monday.

The MP said he has emphasised the importance of ensuring passenger safety, particularly for those traveling at night. “I instructed the officials to elevate all facilities for passengers, ensuring clean toilets, clean trains, clean platforms, and sufficient seating while waiting for trains,” he said, after the meeting with the divisional railway manager, Mysuru division, Ms. Shilpi Agarwal.

Mr. Wadiyar said railways are an important means of transportation in our country and he wants to ensure that passengers joyfully experience their travel. “I am committed to elevating that experience for everyone. I look forward to working.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US