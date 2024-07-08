GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure passenger safety, directs Mysuru MP

Published - July 08, 2024 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, held a meeting with at the Mysuru divisional railway office here on Monday.

After the meeting, he said: “Each department presented their work and provided comprehensive details. I discussed the cleanliness of trains, toilets, and platforms, and also interacted with the railway staff to understand their concerns. Furthermore, I examined the security arrangements at the station to ensure passenger safety and addressed congestion points to enhance the travel experience for all passengers,” said Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, after his marathon meeting at the Mysuru divisional railway office here on Monday.

The MP said he has emphasised the importance of ensuring passenger safety, particularly for those traveling at night. “I instructed the officials to elevate all facilities for passengers, ensuring clean toilets, clean trains, clean platforms, and sufficient seating while waiting for trains,” he said, after the meeting with the divisional railway manager, Mysuru division, Ms. Shilpi Agarwal.

Mr. Wadiyar said railways are an important means of transportation in our country and he wants to ensure that passengers joyfully experience their travel. “I am committed to elevating that experience for everyone. I look forward to working.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.