Ensure passenger safety, directs Mysuru MP

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, held a meeting with at the Mysuru divisional railway office here on Monday.

After the meeting, he said: “Each department presented their work and provided comprehensive details. I discussed the cleanliness of trains, toilets, and platforms, and also interacted with the railway staff to understand their concerns. Furthermore, I examined the security arrangements at the station to ensure passenger safety and addressed congestion points to enhance the travel experience for all passengers,” said Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, after his marathon meeting at the Mysuru divisional railway office here on Monday.

The MP said he has emphasised the importance of ensuring passenger safety, particularly for those traveling at night. “I instructed the officials to elevate all facilities for passengers, ensuring clean toilets, clean trains, clean platforms, and sufficient seating while waiting for trains,” he said, after the meeting with the divisional railway manager, Mysuru division, Ms. Shilpi Agarwal.

Mr. Wadiyar said railways are an important means of transportation in our country and he wants to ensure that passengers joyfully experience their travel. “I am committed to elevating that experience for everyone. I look forward to working.”