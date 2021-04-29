‘Ensure oxygen supplies only for medical purposes’

DC Rohini Sindhuri’s diktat to producers, refilling units; nodal officers to monitor supplies to hospitals

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Thursday told medical oxygen producers and re-filling units to cater only to the needs of hospitals and medical purposes as a measure to ensure unhindered oxygen supplies for handling the current COVID-19 crisis.

The DC’s diktat comes a day after Chief Minister B .S Yediyurappa directed all the deputy commissioners to effectively handle the situation without allowing any disruption in medical oxygen supplies to patients.

At a meeting with the manufacturers and suppliers here, she told them to strictly comply with the government’s guidelines on oxygen supplies. Oxygen has to be supplied only for medical purposes and to the government-recommended institutes, Ms. Sindhuri said.

In order to monitor supplies as recommended by the government, the district administration has appointed nodal officers to each unit and the onus on the unhindered oxygen supplies for Mysuru district lies with the office of Drug Controller. “The district should not face scarcity of medical oxygen at any cost,” she told the suppliers.

Representatives of medical oxygen producers and suppliers including Padaki Air Products, The Southern Gas Limited, Mahathi Oxygen Company, Peenya Industrial Gases, and Mangala Enterprises attended the meeting.