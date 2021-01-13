‘Ensure NH-75 widening is done by 2022’

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.Gopalaiah and Lok Sabha members Nalin Kumar Kateel, Pratap Simha, on Tuesday, instructed the officers of National Highway Authority of India to ensure the widening of Hassan-B.C. Road (NH-75) was completed by 2022.
The Minister and other elected representatives visited the work site and reviewed the progress during their visit to the city to take part in Janasevak Convention in the city. The widening work ran into many hurdles after the contractor gave up the project.
Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in-charge of Hassan district, told the officers that major work should be completed before the onset of monsoon. “The work has been delayed for over several months. Regular commuters of the road are facing hardships. The officers should ensure it is not delayed further,” he said.
Mr. Kateel, who is also BJP State president, said the NH-75 was an important road connecting Mangaluru with Bengaluru. “As the contractor gave up the project, now it has been entrusted to sub-contractors. The contractor should complete filling up of potholes within the next 20 days,” he said.
Further, he said the tunnel road project that would require ₹10,000 crores would get approval from the Centre soon.
