Ensure National Youth Festival goes off smoothly, Minister tells officials

January 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Mines and Geology and Dharwad district in-charge Halappa Achar has directed the officials concerned to initiate steps to overcome shortcomings so that 26th National Youth Festival to be held in Dharwad from January 12 to 16 goes off smoothly.

Chairing a review meeting in Dharwad on Monday on the preparations for the national-level event, Mr. Achar said that although a dozen States competed for an opportunity to host the National Youth Festival, the Centre chose Dharwad for the purpose.

The officials should take all necessary steps to ensure that it goes off smoothly and they should work on war-footing to expedite preparatory measures and arrangements.

Referring to the national-level events hosted earlier by Dharwad, Mr. Achar called on the officials to take into confidence people from different walks of life to ensure adequate arrangements before according a warm welcome to the delegates from across the nation.

A total of 17 committees has been formed and entrusted with various responsibilities. “There should not be any problem in logistics, stay and food facilities. The venues identified for the festival should be kept clean and they should have all amenities. All the preparations should be in place three days before the event,” he said.

The Minister asked the officials to camp at Karnatak University, Karnatak College and UAS, Dharwad, to monitor the installation of pandals, lighting, drinking water and other arrangements.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde briefed about the arrangements made so far and what is being planned for the smooth conduct of the event.