Ensure jobs under MGNREGA for returnees: KSE

Shivamogga

10 June 2020 19:33 IST

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, had directed the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) to take measures to ensure that employment opportunities are offered under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) during the rainy season for persons who have returned to villages from urban centres owing to lockdown.

He was speaking at a meeting held in the city on Wednesday to review the progress of the works being implemented in the district under MGNREGA.

Referring to the weather forecast that south west monsoon is likely to become active in the district in few days, he said that the ongoing works related to de-siltation of water bodies should be completed before the commencement of rainy season. The request for employment during rainy season by families that have lost their livelihood owing to lockdown should not be turned down.

Referring to the problems faced by farmers to store agricultural produces during the harvest season, he said that there was provision for construction of warehouses also under MGNREGA. The PDOs should accord priority for implementation of works that can be taken up on private agricultural land and on homestead under MGNREGA such as construction of open wells, bunds for sub-canals and vermi-compost pits on agricultural land and the works including construction of toilets and cattle sheds. He directed the PDOs to educate the rural people on the wide range of works that can be executed under MGNREGA.

Mr. Eshwarappa also released a pamphlet related to Swachh Bharat Mission on the occasion. M.L. Vaishali, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, was present.