Ensure JD(S)-BJP defeat in Chamundeshwari if you respect me, Siddaramaiah exhorts party workers

January 20, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, January 20, exhorted the party workers to be united in their fight against the JD(S) and the BJP in Chamundeshwari to ensure victory of the Congress candidate.

Speaking at a party convention on the outskirts of Mysuru, the former CM admonished the workers who were cheering, clapping and whistling during his speech.

‘’If you respect me, mere garlanding and clapping will not suffice. Ensure the defeat of the JD(S) and the BJP in the constituency in this election,’’ said Mr. Siddaramaiah who was defeated by a margin of nearly 36,000 votes by the JD(S) candidate G.T. Deve Gowda, in 2018 elections.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah said that there was no need for him to elaborate or refer to the 2018 election results, he went to say that he has the highest regards for voters of Chamundeshwari from where he was elected five times and went on to become a minister, Deputy CM, CM and the Leader of the Opposition.

‘’I contested from Varuna in 2008 and again in 2013 because of my attachment to my native place in the newly carved out constituency after the delimitation before I returned to Chamundeshwari in 2018. But there was a gap of 10 years by when the BJP and the JD(S) had come together and had united. But no matter what this time the victory of the Congress is assured’,’ said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

But, he had a word of caution and said that on many occasions, it is the Congress which is responsible for the defeat of the party. ‘’Hence, my advice to all the ticket aspirants and their followers is to work unitedly and not pull each other down in case one did not get a ticket to contest,’’ he added.