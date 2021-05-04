Ensure information on bed availability is easily available, admn. told

Belagavi

04 May 2021 19:46 IST

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner asked to set up a Public Advisory Committee of senior officers to implement various measures

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who has been newly appointed as Belagavi district in-charge Minister, held a virtual meeting with officers in Belagavi on Tuesday. He asked officers to ensure that hospitals in the district did not suffer from oxygen scarcity.

He spoke via an online link with a few chosen officers in attendance. He sought to know what measures they had in place to combat the expected scarcity.

He instructed Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar to ensure that the work of officers is transparent and that information on bed availability for patients is easily available, on a website. It should be regularly updated, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

A Public Advisory Committee of senior officers should be constituted at the district and taluk levels to implement various measures transparently.

Mr. Karjol said that the government expected officers to work round the clock and see that patients or hospitals did not suffer from scarcity of oxygen, or drugs such as Remdesivir.

Public grievance redressal should be a priority for all officers. Officers should be sensitive to people’s problems and work in coordination with those from other departments and not pass the buck, saying that they are not in charge. There is no shortage of funds for COVID management, he said and asked officers to use funds available with the Deputy Commissioner’s office. He promised to release additional funds, if necessary.

Mr. Harish Kumar said that the district has around 4,000 beds available in government and private hospitals. They include 1,909 beds with oxygen, 179 ICU beds, and 137 ICU and ventilator beds. They are categorised as 77 high flow oxygen and 543 high flow nasal oxygen beds. At least, 1,000 beds can have 24-hour oxygen supply.

Mr. Karjol said that the district achieved nearly 40% vaccination targets and over 32,000 vaccine doses will be delivered to the district soon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Y. Yogeshwar said that Remdesivir is being provided to 47 hospitals based on the number of patients in the district. He said that there is no shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in the district as of now.

Each village shall have a COVID task force, with gram panchayat members and officers. They will spread awareness about COVID-19 among the people and work with the people to avoid and reduce modes of transmission.

Gram panchayat officers are to keep a note of all migrant workers returning home. All those who seek work should be employed under the MGNREGA scheme.

Officers in villages and towns shall keep a watch on weekly shandies and daily vegetable markets, to see that crowds don’t form at any place.

In cities, the urban local bodies shall permit or arrange for carts for door-to-door sales.

The police and other agencies will initiate and maintain a strict vigil to see that anti-social elements do not spread rumours on social media about COVID-19 or related issues.

The police, health and drug control officers should see that there are no attempts to create artificial scarcity of Remdesivir injection. The State government is allotting doses of this drug based on demand and necessity. Black marketing of the drug should be stopped.

The Deputy Commissioner should personally monitor the setting up of COVID Care Centres in all taluks and submit a report to the State government.

He will also identify government hospitals, residential schools, hospital annex buildings that can be converted into COVID care centres.

At all times, the general public should have information about the number of beds, oxygen and drug availability. Officers should have ready data on vaccination, population covered, scarcity and availability. COVID duty will be mandatory for officers of all necessary departments.