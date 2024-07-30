Ensure hoardings do not pose threat to life of people or obstruct traffic: Karnataka High Court

The High Court of Karnataka has said it is not only important to prevent illegal hoardings, but also ensure that hoardings are not put up in a manner that dangerous to traffic, particularly in the monsoon season.

“The hoardings and flexes put up on poles and elsewhere can pose great danger to the life of the passersby, pedestrians and general traffic,” the HC cautioned both the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the City Police Commissioner.

Better coordination

The court also said that better coordination is expected between the police and the BBMP officers in checking, preventing and monitoring the menace of illegal flexes and hoardings across the city.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind made these observations in its order on a PIL petition, which the HC had suo motu initiated recently after noticing from newspaper reports that erection of illegal hoardings and flexes was continuing despite a series of directions issued by the court since 2017 on the two PIL petitions complaining about such illegalities.

Disregarded

Meanwhile, the Bench pointed out that the BBMP’s Chief Commissioner, by asking the Assistant Commissioner (Advertisement) to file an affidavit, has disregard the directions issued by the court on July 12 and asked the commissioner to explain why proceedings under Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, should not be initiated against him for failing to implement the court’s earlier orders.

“The Chief Commissioner has not cared for or responded to the directions of the court to explain the show-cause,” the Bench observed while granting him another opportunity to file an affidavit with an explanation.

