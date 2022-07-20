Ensure govt. benefits reach genuine beneficiaries only, Minister tells officials

‘Do a proper survey and take steps to release crop compensation to farmers’

Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa speaking at a review meeting in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa has asked officials to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach only genuine beneficiaries and not others.

Chairing a Hubballi taluk level trimonthly review meeting of (KDP) Karnataka Development Programmes in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Munenakoppa directed the officials to ensure that a proper survey is done and the requisite steps taken to release crop compensation to eligible farmers.

The Minister asked the officials to expedite works taken up under the Public Works Department and Nirmiti Kendra and complete them before the deadline without compromising on quality of work.

Referring to a demand for running buses to various villages in the taluk, he asked officials to arrange for transport services and assured them of releasing the requisite grants for repair of rural roads.

He also appealed to villagers to cooperate with the government during the repair of roads where heavy vehicles operated.

Mr. Munenakoppa asked the officials to provide purified drinking water to schools, colleges, anganwadis, community halls and domestic connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Hubballi Rural Tahsildar Prakash Nashi said that during June the taluk received good rainfall and there were reports of house collapse. Compensation for damage caused to houses has been released as per ABC categorisation, he said.

District Project Officer Deepak Madiwalar, Taluk Panchayat Executive officer Chandrashekhar Kurtakoti and other officials were present.