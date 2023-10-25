Ensure fair and transparent exams to fill vacant posts in corporations and boards, officials told

October 25, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has instructed the officials concerned in Yadgir district to ensure fair, transparent and proper examinations to fill vacant posts in various corporations and boards.

She was chairing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Dr. Susheela said that the vacant posts that exist in the various corporations and boards will be filled directly through common entrance examinations scheduled on October 28 and 29.

“As many as 7,884 candidates are appearing for these examinations at 17 centres across the district. Therefore, officials should take all precautions to ensure fair, transparent and proper examinations,” she added.

She said that examinations will be conducted in two sessions, between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., at six centres on October 28. And, likewise, they will be conducted in seven centres in Yadgir taluk, five each centres in Shahapur and Shorapur taluks on October 29.

Exam centres

The examination centres have been established in the following educational institutions: Charabasaveshwar Women’s PU College, Girls PU College, Sangamma Bapugouda Darshanapur PU College and D. Devraj Urs High School in Shahapur.

Sharanabasava PU College, Priyadarshani PU College, Rangampet, Prabhu PU College, B.R. Ambedkar PU College and Government PU College, Rangampet, in Shorapur taluk.

New Kannada PU College, Jawahar PU College, Mahatma Gandhi PU College, Government Girls PU College, LKET Girls PU College and Government PU College in Yadgir.

Disciplinary action

Disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible if they are found filming examinations and sharing information through social media, the Deputy Commissioner said and added that a radius of 200 metres from the examination centres has been declared as prohibited area and photocopying shops, computer centres and book stalls have been directed to remain shut till the examinations end.

Carrying pendrives, mobile phones, microphones, Bluetooth gadgets and other such electronic equipment inside examination halls has been strictly banned. Candidates must have identity cards with them while entering the centres and they should cooperate with officials when the latter conduct a complete check for security reasons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Basaveshwar, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Channabasappa Kuligeri and others were present.

