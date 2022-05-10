Ensure facilities of schemes reach the needy, says Jayaprakash Hegde

Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde has instructed the officers of Hassan district administration to ensure benefits of the schemes meant for backward classes reach the needy.

In a review meeting in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Hegde said children of backward classes should get quality education and hostel facility. The Ganga Kalyana scheme should be implemented effectively. The borewells drilled under the scheme should get power connection without any delay, he said.

The employees hired through outsourcing agencies should get ESI and PF facilities as per the norms. Officers of the Health Department should ensure if their employees were getting these facilities, he said.

Later in a press conference, Mr. Hegde said the commission had been handling petitions regarding discrepancies in issuing caste certificates. There were petitions regarding Madi Vokkaliga in Hassan district as well. The commission had instructed the officers concerned to collect information so that the issue could be resolved, he said.

Members of the commission Kalyan Kumar, Sharada Naik, Arun Kumar, Hassan ZP CEO Kantharaj, Assistant Commissioner B.A.Jagadish and others were present.