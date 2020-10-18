Ensure effective utilisation of grants under Smart City, says official

Commissioner of Social Welfare and District in-charge Secretary Ravi Kumar has asked municipal officials to ensure effective utilisation of funds under the Smart City scheme and the timely completion of various projects taken up under it.

Mr. Kumar held a review meeting with officials at IT Park in Hubballi on Friday after visiting various localities where works under the Smart City scheme are under progress.

He said that already, various new projects with advanced engineering plans had been approved under the Smart City scheme to ensure the creation of advanced facilities and infrastructure in the twin cities. It is the duty of officials to ensure the time-bound implementation of the projects, he said.

Mr. Kumar sought reports on the progress of various ongoing projects under Smart City and asked officials to ensure effective utilisation of the grants already released.

He told the officials that in cases wherein the projects were not being executed properly and where there were complaints about poor quality of work, the tenders should be recommended for cancellation.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar visited Indira Glass House, HDMC Swimming Pool, Tolanakere, Unakal Lake, the old Hubballi commercial complex, parking complex and other places where Smart City projects are under way.