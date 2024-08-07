GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure effective implementation of child protection policy, says KSCPCR member

Published - August 07, 2024 09:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
KSCPCR member Shashidhar Kosumbe addressing a workshop in Bidar on Wednesday.

KSCPCR member Shashidhar Kosumbe addressing a workshop in Bidar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Shashidhar Kosumbe has directed educational institutions to ensure effective implementation of the Karnataka State Child Protection Policy 2016 to prevent any form of violation of children’s rights.

Inaugurating a workshop jointly organised by the Bidar district administration, the Department of Women and Child Welfare, the District Child Protection unit in coordination with the KSCPCR and the Directorate of Child Protection on Wednesday, Mr. Kosumbe called upon principals of various schools and residential hostel wardens to strive to ensure the safety of every child on priority.

Creating a congenial atmosphere for students in schools should be the only motto. Feeling safe in school is vital for the mental and emotional health of students. Though the High Court passed an order a year ago on implementing the Child Protection Policy 2016, educational institutions have neglected in safeguarding children’s rights, Mr. Kosumbe added.

“Though the Child Marriage Restraint Act that restrains solemnisation of child marriage was enacted in 1929, we have failed to prevent child marriages,” he said.

He asked schoolteachers to keep track of absenteeism among girl students who they fear may become child brides and alert the child welfare committees about it.

Mr. Kosumbe directed the officials of various departments, principals and teachers to enforce child protection laws and prevent child abuse. He warned that stringent action will be taken against misuse of child rights laws.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.