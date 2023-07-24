Ensure effective implementation of Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi schemes, officials told

July 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Public Works and Belagavi district in-charge Satish Jarkiholi has directed officials to ensure effective implementation of Gruha Lakshmi and Anna Bhagya schemes apart from taking steps to provide the requisite relief to people in areas facing rain deficit and also those affected by rain.

Chairing a tri-monthly review meeting and also review of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday, Mr. Jarkiholi asked officials to set up goshalas in drought-affected areas depending on the requirement based on spot inspection by the Deputy Commissioner and the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that it has been planned to build a new Deputy Commissioner’s office on the premises of the existing Deputy Commissioner’s office in Belagavi.

“The plan is to utilise two acres of the total nine acres available for the new building. There will be adequate parking. And, a garden will be raised,” he said, seeking suggestions from the officials and elected representatives on the project.

Minister for Woman and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar said that it has been decided to give two-wheelers to all physically challenged people depending on their requirements and asked the officials to collect information to identify beneficiaries.

She directed the officials to focus on getting own buildings for Anganwadi centres being run from rented premises as of now.

She asked the officials to take up extensive awareness programmes on Gruha Lakshmi scheme, particularly at the gram panchayat level, so that it becomes easy for women to register for it.

Members of Legislative Assembly Mahanthesh Koujalagi, Bharamagouda (Raju) Kage and Asif (Raju) Sait, Members of Legislative Council Prakash Hukkeri and Hanumanth Nirani raised various issues to be addressed in their respective constituencies.

Rain deficit

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that while the rainfall deficit in the district was 68% in June, Belagavi received 47% rainfall in excess in July. However, the district still has an average deficit of 11% for both June and July, he said.

He clarified that as the inflow into the rivers in the district was measured 1.14 cusecs, there is no threat of flooding in the district. However, as a precautionary measure, places have been identified to set up rehabilitation centres in the wake of increased inflow into the Veda Ganga and the Dudh Ganga rivers.

During the review meeting, Mr. Jarkiholi released publicity material for the Anna Bhagya scheme, distributed appointment orders to family members of government employees who lost their lives during COVID-19.

Senior officials were present.