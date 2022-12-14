Ensure dropouts rejoin school, says UNICEF

December 14, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

UNICEF Regional Convenor K. Raghavendra Bhat has said that School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) have the crucial responsibility of identifying school dropouts and enrolling them back in schools so that they receive proper education.

Speaking at a convention for SDMC members organised by the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Bhat said that due to various circumstances, many students drop out of schools and it is the responsibility of SDMCs to bring them back as education is the only tool to bring about transformation in individuals and also society.

Referring to the various laws promulgated to protect the rights of the children, he said that SDMC members along with teachers should create awareness of children’s rights and secure their lives.

Emphasising the need to put an end to social maladies such as child marriage and child labour, he said that proper awareness will go a long way in ending the social menace. He also stressed the need for conducting programmes for career development of students and making them responsible citizens.

SVYM convenor Jayanth K.S. said that because of various reasons some students are unable to take up higher education and for making such students self-reliant, the SVYM will be launching entrepreneurship programmes.

Chief guest Prakash Bhat said that instead of cribbing over lack of facilities, SDMC members should make concerted efforts to make the best use of available resources. Along with developing a positive attitude, efforts to mobilise resources from groups concerned should be made, he said.