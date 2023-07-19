Ensure drinking water supply in affected villages, officials told

July 19, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner Susheela B. has directed officials concerned to take immediate steps to solve drinking water crisis in problematic villages in Yadgir district.

Chairing a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority in Yadgir on Wednesday, Dr Susheela said that 31 villagers in six taluks of the district have been facing drinking water crisis and therefore, they have been identified as problematic villages.

“Officers of the Rural Drinking Water Supply Department should contact the residents of these problematic villages and take immediate action to provide potable drinking water,” she said and added that officers should oversee the action that is being taken by the gram panchayats concerned to provide drinking water in 10 days.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a programme should be conducted to create awareness among the public about arsenic and fluorosis content in drinking water.

Precautions have to be taken to curb mixing of drain water in drinking water. Pending drinking water projects have to be completed on priority. Work to flush and deepen borewells has to be initiated.

Dr Susheela directed the officers of Revenue Department to keep close vigil in villages that were affected by floods last time and open a control room working round-the-clock to receive complaints about disaster incidents.

She also inspected the data containing the crop loss, houses that have collapsed, death of livestock, sowing area and distribution of compensation to affected farmers. She verified water storage in Basavasagar Reservoir and Sannati Barrage.

Chief Executive Officer Garima Panwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division Hampanna Sajjan, Commissioner of Yadgir CMC Sangappa Upase, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Abid S.S. and district-level officers were present.