Ensure benefits of Centrally-sponsored schemes reach targeted people, especially farmers, MP tells officials

November 16, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - YADGIR

Member of Parliament from Raichur Raja Amareshwar Naik has asked officials to ensure that the benefits of Centrally-sponsored schemes and programmes reach the people, especially the farmers who are reeling under severe drought in the district.

Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Raichur on Thursday, Mr. Naik said that as the district has been hit by drought, the officials of the departments concerned should guide farmers in getting compensation.

Mr. Naik also asked them to ensure that farmers who cultivated horticulture crops and suffered losses receive benefits under the Krishi Sinchayi Yojana.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in the implementation of Jal Jivan and Jaladhare schemes in the district, he said that out of the total projects sanctioned under the scheme, only 498 works have been completed so far. While 498 are under progress, 165 works are yet to commence, he said.

“Officers should take this delay seriously and complete the ongoing works and immediately commence the remaining works,” he said.

He said that Raichur district has topped in implementing Prime Minister Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi) Scheme by achieving 122.64% of the target in releasing ₹10,000; 100.64% in releasing ₹20,000 and 82.40% in releasing ₹50,000 to beneficiaries.

Koppal MP Sanganna Karadi, Member of Legislative Council Sharanagouda Bayyapur and senior officials were present.