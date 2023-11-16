HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure benefits of Centrally-sponsored schemes reach targeted people, especially farmers, MP tells officials

Raichur district tops in implementing Prime Minister Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi) Scheme

November 16, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik addressing a DISHA meeting in Raichur on Thursday.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik addressing a DISHA meeting in Raichur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Member of Parliament from Raichur Raja Amareshwar Naik has asked officials to ensure that the benefits of Centrally-sponsored schemes and programmes reach the people, especially the farmers who are reeling under severe drought in the district.

Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Raichur on Thursday, Mr. Naik said that as the district has been hit by drought, the officials of the departments concerned should guide farmers in getting compensation.

Mr. Naik also asked them to ensure that farmers who cultivated horticulture crops and suffered losses receive benefits under the Krishi Sinchayi Yojana.

An officer is replying to questions raised by Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik during the DISHA meeting in Raichur on Thursday.

An officer is replying to questions raised by Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik during the DISHA meeting in Raichur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in the implementation of Jal Jivan and Jaladhare schemes in the district, he said that out of the total projects sanctioned under the scheme, only 498 works have been completed so far. While 498 are under progress, 165 works are yet to commence, he said.

“Officers should take this delay seriously and complete the ongoing works and immediately commence the remaining works,” he said.

He said that Raichur district has topped in implementing Prime Minister Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi) Scheme by achieving 122.64% of the target in releasing ₹10,000; 100.64% in releasing ₹20,000 and 82.40% in releasing ₹50,000 to beneficiaries.

Koppal MP Sanganna Karadi, Member of Legislative Council Sharanagouda Bayyapur and senior officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.