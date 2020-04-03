Ensure availability of transport for farmers or procure produce from their doorstep: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government to ensure either the availability of proper transportation for farmers to carry their agricultural and horticultural produce to markets or the procurement of produce from their doorstep.

The court also directed the government to ensure passage of farmers and farm labourers to their fields as the Union government has allowed the continuation of farming and related activities, including transportation of produce to Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yards, during the lockdown.

Taking note of incidents of farmers dumping fruits, vegetables and milk owing to non-availability of transport to take them to markets, the court observed that smooth progress of farming operations and transportation of produce to markets would not only help the State in assisting farmers, but would also ensure the supply of essential commodities.

A special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna issued the directions during a hearing, through videoconferencing, on PIL petitions filed on issues that have arisen because of the enforcement of measures to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Bench also said that the government would have to ensure that fertilizers, pesticides and seeds, as well as agricultural equipment and related repair services, should be made available to farmers by allowing shops and establishments to operate as per the orders of the Home Ministry.

Earlier, it was pointed out by the counsel for People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Karnataka that farmers were in distress as police were obstructing the movement of labourers and vehicles transporting produce, despite their being specifically exempted from the lockdown.

As some advocates pointed out the lack of clarity on facilitating direct procurement of fruits and vegetables by HOPCOMS from April 1 as announced by the government, the Bench asked the government to spell it out.