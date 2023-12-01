Ensure adequate fodder for cattle, officials told

December 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh directed the officials of the department to ensure that there was no scarcity of fodder anywhere in the district.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the works of the Department of Animal Husbandry across Mysuru revenue division here on Friday. The Minister said in view of the severity of the drought fodder should be adequately stocked and distributed so that there was no scarcity.

Mr. Venkatesh said there was already a ban on the transportation of fodder to other States till the return of normalcy. Besides, steps have been taken to distribute fodder seeds across the State, he added.

With regard to fodder availability, the Minister was informed that there was adequate stock to last for 24 weeks and the department had distributed 2.76 lakh packets of fodder seeds to farmers in the division.

The Minister also referred to the existing vacancies in the department and said that they will be filled up by the government phase-wise. The process to fill up the vacancies and recruit personnel has already commenced.

The Minister apprised himself of the various projects and works taken up by the department and was informed by the officials that the department has received ₹7.10 crore as grant for the year 2023-24 of which ₹4.13 crore has already been spent on procuring equipment, medicines, chemicals, etc. The department has also launched a drive to vaccinate the cattle against lumpy skin disease and against the target of inoculating 5,71,221 cattle the department has covered 5,31,169 so far. Across Mysuru revenue division comprising eight districts, more than 2.2 million cattle were being covered. Meanwhile, 3291 cattle have died due to lumpy skin disease in the division, said the officials.

The Minister was also apprised of the progress of vaccinating the animals for foot and mouth disease and the department had covered 23,20,70 cattle against the target of innoculating 26,30,101 cattle.

With regard to vaccinating the animals for rabies, the target was 407372 against which 99075 animals had been covered so far.

Senior officials of the department were present.