Enrolment drive for PM SVANidhi scheme

February 16, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

Nearly 10,000 applicants have registered for PM Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme in KR constituency of whom 9,300 have received approval for availing financial assistance.

The scheme is to help street vendors with financial assistance to the tune of ₹10,000 to enable them to meet their business requirement through financial institutions. This will also help the vendors come out of the clutches of private money lenders who charge exorbitant rates. This apart the scheme also incentivises regular repayment and rewards digital transactions.

S.A. Ramdas, MLA from KR constituency, said they have identified 10,205 potential beneficiaries and another 6,000 beneficiaries will be registered under the scheme. He said a survey of street vendors has already been conducted to identify the beneficiaries to be covered under the scheme.

Mr. Ramdas said under the instruction of the district lead bank other commercial banks too have opened dedicated counters to disburse the amount under the scheme to the beneficiaries and the programme will be rolled out on February 20. Those eligible for financial assistance are also being provided with ID cards issued by the Mysuru City Corporation.