‘Enrol atleast 100 members in each booth’

Appeal made as part of Cong. membership drive

Former MP and Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) R. Dhruvanarayan on Thursday called upon the party workers to enrol atleast 100 members in an area coming under each polling booth.

Participating in a workshop organised for workers from Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru as part of the membership drive, he asked them to take the enrolment drive seriously in Varuna as it was the constituency, which had elected a “capable” Chief Minister.

The Congress party had launched a membership drive after 12 years in the country, he said and added that about 10 lakh members had already been enrolled. However, the target is 50 lakh members

In Karnataka, Gangavathi constituency alone had enrolled 56,000 members and stood in the first position. In Mysuru, Nanjangud constituency had enrolled 6,500 members and stood first in the district

Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Mysuru district Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar were among those present on the occasion.