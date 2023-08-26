Enraged over poor lighting, villagers attack patrolling staff for hit and run accident near Bengaluru

August 26, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Enraged over poor lighting that allegedly led to a pedestrian being killed in a hit and run accident, villagers attacked route patrolling officer and two of his assistants before damaging their vehicle at Tippasandra hand post in Tippasandra village of Magadi Taluk in Ramanagara on Thursday, August 24 evening.

The injured Rajanna, 43 and his assistant Puttaswamy and driver Manjunath, part of the Nelamangala - Devihalli Expressway patrolling squad, rushed to the spot after being intimated about the accidental death of a pedestrian, which had led to villagers blocking the highway. The villagers attacked the trio accusing them of not illuminating the area properly leading to accident.

The protestors beat up the trio, damaged the patrolling vehicle and took away the dashcam, bar light indicators , public adressal system, toolkit and safety cones, the officials have alleged. As police reinforcements arrived at the spot, the protestors fled the spot. Police rushed the patrolling party who had been attacked by villagers to a hospital, where they are under treatment presently.

Third attack

Jayaramegowda, manager of the patrolling squad, told The Hindu that villagers were miffed that there is poor lighting facility at the accident spot and attacked the patrolling staff accusing them of being responsible for the death. The NHAI officials are responsible for the lighting and other infrastructure, while patrolling staff are responsible for only helping people in distress on the highway, enforcing traffic rules and clearing the traffic, he said.

This is the third such attack on the patrolling staff in this stretch. The other patrolling staff members refused to go to work fearing the villagers for the last two days, he added.

Based on the complaint by Mr. Jayaramegowga on August 25, the Kudur police have registered a case against unknown people charging them under section 143 (unlawful assembly ) 147 (rioting) 324 ( Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons ) 427 ( mischief causing damage) and 56 ( criminal intimidation ).

