GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Enmity leads to man’s murder in Raichur district

April 23, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Enmity led to the murder of a 28-year-old man in Balaganur village, Maski taluk of Raichur district, on Tuesday. Khader Bhasha, a native of Balaganur village, was murdered by accused Maruti using a sickle, according to the police.

The police said that enmity is the cause for the crime.

Based on a complaint, Balaganur Police registered a complaint against five accused, Maruti, Pandu, Madhu, Govindappa and Pushpawathi.

The police have launched a search to arrest the absconding accused.

“We have formed a team to arrest the accused who are absconding. The police will conduct inquiry from all angles,” Superintendent of Police of Raichur Nikhil B., who visited the crime spot, told The Hindu over phone.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.