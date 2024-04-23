Enmity leads to man’s murder in Raichur district

April 23, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Yadgir

Enmity led to the murder of a 28-year-old man in Balaganur village, Maski taluk of Raichur district, on Tuesday. Khader Bhasha, a native of Balaganur village, was murdered by accused Maruti using a sickle, according to the police.

The police said that enmity is the cause for the crime.

Based on a complaint, Balaganur Police registered a complaint against five accused, Maruti, Pandu, Madhu, Govindappa and Pushpawathi.

The police have launched a search to arrest the absconding accused.

“We have formed a team to arrest the accused who are absconding. The police will conduct inquiry from all angles,” Superintendent of Police of Raichur Nikhil B., who visited the crime spot, told The Hindu over phone.