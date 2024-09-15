ADVERTISEMENT

Enmity between two groups claims a life in Raichur

Updated - September 15, 2024 06:29 pm IST - Yadgir

Eight injured have been shifted to various hospitals, including RIMS

The Hindu Bureau

Enmity between two groups, which attacked each other with sharp weapons, has claimed a life under Idapanur Police limits in Mirzapur village of Raichur taluk late on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Bheemesh Nayak.

Preliminary information suggests that two groups attacked one another over enmity.

In the incident, the victim suffered injuries and died at a hospital in Raichur.

And, apart from him, eight were injured. All the injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Raichur.

Three out of the eight injured have been rushed to RIMS, where they are getting treatment.

The Idapanur Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The police are preparing to file a case.

Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah, who visited the village, took stock of the situation.

