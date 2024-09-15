GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enmity between two groups claims a life in Raichur

Eight injured have been shifted to various hospitals, including RIMS

Updated - September 15, 2024 06:29 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Enmity between two groups, which attacked each other with sharp weapons, has claimed a life under Idapanur Police limits in Mirzapur village of Raichur taluk late on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Bheemesh Nayak.

Preliminary information suggests that two groups attacked one another over enmity.

In the incident, the victim suffered injuries and died at a hospital in Raichur.

And, apart from him, eight were injured. All the injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Raichur.

Three out of the eight injured have been rushed to RIMS, where they are getting treatment.

The Idapanur Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The police are preparing to file a case.

Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah, who visited the village, took stock of the situation.

Published - September 15, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.