Enhancement of SC/ST reservation: Karnataka to recommend to Centre on inclusion of law in 9th schedule

February 09, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a move aimed at silencing Opposition Congress criticism as elections draw near, the State Cabinet on Thursday is learnt to have decided to recommend to the Centre to bring the new legislation enhancing reservation to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the 9th schedule of the Constitution.

The Cabinet that met here decided to send the proposal to the Centre, Chief Minister’s Office sources confirmed, adding that the issue would also be placed before the legislature. The legislature session commences on Friday.

‘Not just lectures’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, without elaborating on the move, told a gathering at Sri Maharshi Valmiki Jatra Mahotsava in Davangere that the process to bring the legislation under the 9th schedule had commenced. “Social justice cannot be delivered only with lectures. Legal protection has already been given,” he said. In Bengaluru, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy remained tightlipped during the post-Cabinet meeting press briefing, and said the government would make a statement on the issue in the legislature.

The legislature had passed The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services Under the State) Act, 2022, in the winter session in Belagavi in December. Earlier, following an all-party meet chaired by the Chief Minister in October 2022, the Governor promulgated an Ordinance to increase the reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7% that commensurates with their population, based on H.N. Nagmohan Das commission report.

The hike took the reservation matrix in Karnataka to 56%, beyond the 50% cap imposed by the Supreme Court’s 1992 order. The OBCs get 32% reservation in the State.

Opposition attack

Despite the law being passed, the Congress had repeatedly attacked the government for not bringing the new law under the 9th schedule to protect it from legal scrutiny, and had termed the move as an eyewash to attract SC/ST votes ahead of elections.

Government sources said the move benefits 103 communities among the SCs and 56 communities among the STs. “The government had to recover lost ground as it is under pressure from Dalit Left groups that are unhappy over lack of internal reservation and Panchamasalis, whose demand for 2A status has not been met. This move could give electoral dividends.”

