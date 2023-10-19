ADVERTISEMENT

Englishman found dead in his Kalaburagi hotel room

October 19, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old Englishman, James Lee Palin, who worked as Operation Manager in Dubai-based Riders Technical Services, was found dead in his hotel room here on Wednesday morning.

As per available information, Palin came to Kalaburagi on Tuesday, along with Kerala-based Ziad Maidin and Mumbai-based Radish Kumar, who also work in the same company.

Late on Wednesday, they all consumed alcohol at a local bar and Palin collapsed due to overdrinking.

He was then shifted to his hotel room.

However, on Wednesday morning, he was found dead.

The police said that there was bleeding from his nose.

A case has been registered at the Ashok Nagar Police Station.

The police said that the UK Embassy in India has been informed about the incident.

