ADVERTISEMENT

English theatre festival for college students

February 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day English theatre festival for college students will kick off in the city from February 3.

Organised by Mysore English Theatre Forum (METF), which comprises a group of theatre enthusiasts coming together to promote English theatre activities for the first time in Mysuru, the fest features a total of seven English plays staged by students of different colleges on February 3, 4 and 5.

A press statement from METF said the fest will be held at Ramagovinda Rangamandira at Nrupathunga Kannada school on Nirvikalpa Road in Ramakrishnanagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It will be inaugurated by theatre personality Rameswari Varma while the principals of the participating colleges viz. St. Joseph’s B. Ed college, SDM-MMK, CRESTA College, University College of Fine Arts, St. Philomena’s College and Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering will be the guests of honour on the occasion.

The press statement said METF, which has been engaged in facilitating production of English plays, had been regularly conducting informal play reading sessions and was in the process of preparing for a public stage reading of an interesting play as an experiment.

The English Theatre Festival is aimed at encouraging students to explore the world of English theatre. “METF will provide the performing teams with an auditorium to stage plays and make-up. Lighting and refreshments will also be taken care of by METF”, the statement said.

More details can be obtained from convenor of the estival Seemanthini B. Sharma on 98864-57987.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US