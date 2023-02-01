February 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MYSURU

A three-day English theatre festival for college students will kick off in the city from February 3.

Organised by Mysore English Theatre Forum (METF), which comprises a group of theatre enthusiasts coming together to promote English theatre activities for the first time in Mysuru, the fest features a total of seven English plays staged by students of different colleges on February 3, 4 and 5.

A press statement from METF said the fest will be held at Ramagovinda Rangamandira at Nrupathunga Kannada school on Nirvikalpa Road in Ramakrishnanagar.

It will be inaugurated by theatre personality Rameswari Varma while the principals of the participating colleges viz. St. Joseph’s B. Ed college, SDM-MMK, CRESTA College, University College of Fine Arts, St. Philomena’s College and Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering will be the guests of honour on the occasion.

The press statement said METF, which has been engaged in facilitating production of English plays, had been regularly conducting informal play reading sessions and was in the process of preparing for a public stage reading of an interesting play as an experiment.

The English Theatre Festival is aimed at encouraging students to explore the world of English theatre. “METF will provide the performing teams with an auditorium to stage plays and make-up. Lighting and refreshments will also be taken care of by METF”, the statement said.

More details can be obtained from convenor of the estival Seemanthini B. Sharma on 98864-57987.