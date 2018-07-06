English-medium sections in govt. schools to attract students

At a time when government schools in the State are finding it tough to retain enrolment, the State government has proposed to include English-medium education from the primary level to attract more students. In the State Budget presented on Thursday, the government has stated its intention of including English medium in government schools.

Since 1994, the State has been imparting education through Kannada medium in all its primary schools, with English as one of the subjects. Kannada activists have constantly opposed English medium at primary level and the government has fought a protracted battle in the Supreme Court arguing for teaching in mother tongue at the primary level. English sections were allowed only from class 5 in government-run and aided schools.

The initiative to add English-medium sections will be tried out in 1,000 schools first. One section will be included along with the existing Kannada-medium classes. This will be applicable to all classes, including LKG and UKG, said Shalini Rajneesh, Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education.

The government has decided to merge government and aided schools which are located within 1-km radius of each other and have low admission rate. As many as 28,847 government and aided schools with low admission rate have been identified and these schools will be merged with 8,530 nearest schools.

Where are teachers?

Taking objection to this initiative, activists working in the field of primary education said this move would not benefit anyone. “The schools do not have qualified teachers to teach in English. The government needs to invest in training teachers. Otherwise, just telling parents that there will be English-medium instruction in these schools is of no use,” said child rights activist Nagasimha G. Rao.

Niranjanaradhya, fellow, Centre for Child and the Law, National Law School, Bengaluru, said the proposal was both disappointing and disastrous. “All our expectations about the Chief Minister and the government have been proved wrong. This is an ill-informed decision which has serious consequences on the overall development of the State.”