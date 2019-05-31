English-medium section in government school a big hit in Siddaramaiah’s village

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s argument against starting English-medium sections in government schools seems to have no takers in his own village of Siddaramanahundi in Mysuru. The government school there is flooded with applications from parents who want to admit their children in English-medium sections.

The demand is so high that the Karnataka Public School at Siddaramana-hundi had to put up a board last week that the English-medium section was full, with around 30 students admitted. In stark contrast, there is only one student admitted in the Kannada-medium section.

Mayanga, vice-principal of the school, said the villagers want the department to allow another section for English-medium classes for class 1 students. “Parents are thrilled that they can get English-medium education free of cost. There are at least another 30 parents who want to admit their children to class 1 in our school, but we need permissions for that,” he said. Last year, there were just 15 admissions.

Balarama, president of the School Development and Monitoring Committee of the high school, said they were planning to meet Mr. Siddaramaiah and request him to direct the department to allow the school to start another section. “People from the neighbouring village also want their children to study in this school.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah has been vocal in his opposition to starting English-medium classes and had asked Chief Minister H.D. Kumara-swamy to rethink his decision on opening them. He had said that Kannada should remain the “sovereign language in Karnataka” and that English-medium classes would go against it.