English-medium schools sought for tribal hamlets

The growing demand for English-medium schools in rural areas has swayed the tribals in the region as well. There is now a concerted effort to secure government permission for introducing English as a medium of instruction in schools in a few tribal hamlets.

Development Through Education (DEED), an NGO working on tribal rights and education in Hunsur for decades, has urged the authorities to introduce English-medium schools in H.D. Kote, Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks, which have a sizeable tribal population.

S. Sreekanth of DEED told The Hindu that it was in the interest of tribal students to learn a language apart from Kannada and their mother tongue as it will widen their horizons and social reach. “English medium, at an early age, will make them familiar with the language and they can grapple with it when they graduate for higher learning,” he said.

He said the argument that Kannada will be affected and that local culture and heritage will be effaced is false because tribals have their own mother tongues distinct from Kannada. “The Bettakurubas and Yaravas have their own language while Jenu Kurubas and Soligas speak Halekannada,” said Mr. Sreekanth.

“Kannada is as alien to them as English, and if the latter is introduced early in life it will enable them to pick up language skills early along with their mother tongue, which they learn home, and Kannada, which they are taught in school and to which they are exposed in societal interactions,” he said.

The authorities have been urged to establish English-medium schools for tribals at Byaratwadi, Tharikal Rangaiahana Koppa, Neralakuppe in Hunsur, Macchur in H.D. Kote, Ranigatekoppa in Periyapatana, and Naganapura in Nanjangud taluk.

DEED assessment

DEED carried out its own assessment among the tribal community and discovered that there is a demand for English-medium schools. Its findings suggest that at least 15% to 20% of the students have evinced interest in English medium and hence, they should be given a choice.

“Besides, we offers a skill development programme for tribal students to make them economically self-reliant, and this includes training them as drivers, which they tend to love. We find that lack of knowledge in English inhibits tribals from moving out of the region in search of jobs. The introduction of English medium will address this lacunae,” said Mr. Sreekanth. The tribal youth also undergo computer training as part of the skill development programme offered by DEED. According to Mr. Sreekanth, the beneficiaries have perceived that early exposure to English will be advantageous.

But a section of the stakeholders is sceptical as the existing schools in tribal areas, especially the ashram schools run by the government exclusively for tribal children, are languishing in the absence of qualified teachers. Under the circumstances, securing qualified English teachers may be difficult.