English-medium classes begin at 74 govt. schools

As many as 74 government schools with English medium began functioning across the district on Saturday. Officials say the response to such schools has been overwhelming. “Looking at the demand, we may have to start a few more of such schools,” officials said.

This was among the announcements made by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at the All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana last year.

“The coalition government has taken this decision after feedback from government school teachers and parents who said that the desire for English medium education was the prime reason for the reduction in admission in government schools,” they said.

The government runs Kannada medium schools across the State. In multilingual districts like Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi or Kolar, the government runs schools in Marathi, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, and other mediums of instruction.

The Education Department has not appointed separate teachers for schools with English medium. Teachers from Kannada, Marathi or Urdu mediums have been drafted in after a two-week training.

The training at the District institute of Education and Training included written and spoken English and it was done by those who were trained at the Regional Institute of Education.

“Large schools with consistent results were chosen for the project,” said M.G. Dasar, Deputy Director of Public Instruction.

Those schools which had a minimum intake of 300 students, high attendance, and consistent results were chosen for it.

The department wanted to have 34 such schools in Belagavi educational district and 40 such schools in Chikkodi educational district.