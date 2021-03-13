Engineers’ panel plans three-tier campaign

MYSURU

13 March 2021

In the wake of safety concerns raised over the controversial theme park project at the KRS dam site proposed on the lines of Disneyland, the technical advisory committee of the Institution of Engineers-India, Mysuru is mulling over launching a three-tier campaign for stopping the project from coming up at the dam site.

“If the government goes ahead with the project without caring about the objections on technical grounds, and in the interest of dam’s safety, we shall have to launch a campaign to ensure it does not come up at Brindavan Gardens at any cost,” said committee convener M. Lakshmana on Saturday.

Firstly, the IEI committee will once again write to the State government to relocate the project from the dam site, like it wrote when the project was proposed by the coalition government.

Secondly, if the government does not respond to the concerns, the committee will approach the Ministry of Jal Shakthi to halt the project with a directive to the State government.

“Thirdly, if the above efforts don’t yield results, we shall be writing to the Cauvery Monitoring Committee seeking its intervention. Our last resort will be to move the Supreme Court if the project, despite all the efforts, gets the nod,” said Mr. Lakshmana, after a presentation opposing the project.