Engineers’ panel plans three-tier campaign

In the wake of safety concerns raised over the controversial theme park project at the KRS dam site proposed on the lines of Disneyland, the technical advisory committee of the Institution of Engineers-India, Mysuru is mulling over launching a three-tier campaign for stopping the project from coming up at the dam site.
“If the government goes ahead with the project without caring about the objections on technical grounds, and in the interest of dam’s safety, we shall have to launch a campaign to ensure it does not come up at Brindavan Gardens at any cost,” said committee convener M. Lakshmana on Saturday.
Firstly, the IEI committee will once again write to the State government to relocate the project from the dam site, like it wrote when the project was proposed by the coalition government.
Secondly, if the government does not respond to the concerns, the committee will approach the Ministry of Jal Shakthi to halt the project with a directive to the State government.
“Thirdly, if the above efforts don’t yield results, we shall be writing to the Cauvery Monitoring Committee seeking its intervention. Our last resort will be to move the Supreme Court if the project, despite all the efforts, gets the nod,” said Mr. Lakshmana, after a presentation opposing the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath