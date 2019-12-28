‘Engineers have crucial role in adapting infrastructure to the effects of climate change’

-

The 2nd convocation of JSS Science and Technology Univeristy (JSS STU) for PG graduates was held in the city on Saturday and 415 candidates received degrees in their respective stream of studies.

Rajkumar Khatri, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, delivered the convocation address and said that engineers have a lot of opportunities to make a positive contribution to solve problems faced in society.

He listed a variety of ways in which engineers could help in addressing issues plaguing the society in the present times. “You have a major role to play in developing energy-efficient technologies and low carbon energy generation which will be essential to limiting climate change.”

He said engineers have a crucial role in adapting the infrastructure to the effects of climate change, making roads, railways, energy and communication systems resilient to severe storms. Similarly, the engineers could contribute to protect the quality of life through appropriate infrastructure to help deliver cleaner water, sanitation, power and communications to the poor communities besides playing a central role in developing healthcare systems at an affordable price.

He said engineering was one of the key influences that shape the present-day world – physically, digitally, socially and economically. Iinventions and innovations in engineering have created new ways of living and working.

Of the 415 candidates, 167 received M.Tech degrees, 107 were MBA graduates, 37 finished their masters in Business Administration in Corporate Finance, 21 were from Retail Management, 68 received their master’s degree in computer applications and 15 received PG in chemistry.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Jawahar Nesan said PhD enrolments in the university has steadily increased over the years and 110 scholars were pursuing their doctorate at present. The university has also added a few new programmes at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels including a PG programme in Mathematics, Data Science, Material Science, Digital Marketing and UG in Computer Science and Busniess Systems and Computer Applications.

The Vice-Chancellor said the most recent addition in research and innovation was the New Age Incubation Network project which is expected to encourage students to identify local problems and address those using concepts of frugal innovation.

In all, 17 medals were awarded to candidates who had scored the highest marks in their respective disciplines and 5 received endowment medals.

Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji; C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha; and M.H. Dhananjaya, Advisor, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha were among those present.