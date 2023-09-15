ADVERTISEMENT

Engineers’ Day celebrated in Yadgir

September 15, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela inaugurating the Engineers’ Day celebration in Yadgir on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela said that engineers should contribute to the development of the district. She was inaugurating the Engineers’ Day programme to mark the celebration of 163rd birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya in Yadgir on Friday.

Dr. Susheela lauded the contribution of Dr. Visvesvaraya to the State and said that engineers should contribute like Dr. Visvesvaraya to the development of the district. “Engineers can find solutions for any challenge as they can build structure and nation simultaneously.  Basavasagar Dam in Narayanpur is one of the best examples for their contribution, she added.

Basaveshwar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that engineers should follow the great iconic engineer Sir Visvesvaraya and donate a permanent structure to society, merely celebrating his anniversary formally.

During the programme, president of Consulting Civil Engineer’s Association Bheemanagowda Kyatnal submitted a requisition to the Deputy Commissioner seeking grants for construction Sir M. Visvesvaraya Bhavan in the city. He also requested for sending a proposal to the State government to introduce Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Act, 2023, to protect the interest of rngineers on the lines of Gujarat.

On the occasion, achievers in various fields were felicitated on behalf of Consulting Civil Engineer’s Association. Dinesh Kumar Jain, Prakash Kulkarni, Bhagawant Anwar, Irfan Badal, Hemanth Kumar and others were present.

