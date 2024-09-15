ADVERTISEMENT

Engineers’ Day celebrated at VISP in Bhadravati and Shivamogga

Published - September 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district Chamber of Commerce and Industries celebrated Engineers’ Day in Shivamogga on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The officers and employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravathi celebrated Engineers’ Day by offering flowers to Sir. M. Visvesvaraya’s bust at the VISP campus on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The birthday of engineer, statesman, and former Dewan of Mysuru kingdom, Visvesvaraya, is celebrated as Engineers’ Day. He spearheaded the setting up of Mysore Wood Distillation and Iron Works in 1918, during the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Later, the plant was named Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited. Today, it operates as a subsidiary of of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

B.L. Chandwani, executive director of VISL, L. Praveen Kumar, general manager (HR), J. Jagadeesha, president of VISL Workers’ Association and Parthasarathy Mishra, president of VISL officers’ association, participated in the event.

Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industries also also celebrated Engineers’ Day. Chamber president N. Gopinath and other office-bearers garlanded the bust on the chamber’s premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gopinath recalled the contributions of Visvesvaraya to the growth of industry and irrigation projects in the state and country as well. He was instrumental in setting up many institutes, he recalled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US