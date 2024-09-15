GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engineers’ Day celebrated at VISP in Bhadravati and Shivamogga

Published - September 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga district Chamber of Commerce and Industries celebrated Engineers’ Day in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Shivamogga district Chamber of Commerce and Industries celebrated Engineers’ Day in Shivamogga on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The officers and employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravathi celebrated Engineers’ Day by offering flowers to Sir. M. Visvesvaraya’s bust at the VISP campus on Sunday.

The birthday of engineer, statesman, and former Dewan of Mysuru kingdom, Visvesvaraya, is celebrated as Engineers’ Day. He spearheaded the setting up of Mysore Wood Distillation and Iron Works in 1918, during the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Later, the plant was named Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited. Today, it operates as a subsidiary of of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

B.L. Chandwani, executive director of VISL, L. Praveen Kumar, general manager (HR), J. Jagadeesha, president of VISL Workers’ Association and Parthasarathy Mishra, president of VISL officers’ association, participated in the event.

Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industries also also celebrated Engineers’ Day. Chamber president N. Gopinath and other office-bearers garlanded the bust on the chamber’s premises.

Mr. Gopinath recalled the contributions of Visvesvaraya to the growth of industry and irrigation projects in the state and country as well. He was instrumental in setting up many institutes, he recalled.

Published - September 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.