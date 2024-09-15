Engineers’ Day celebrated at VISP in Bhadravati and Shivamogga

The officers and employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravathi celebrated Engineers’ Day by offering flowers to Sir. M. Visvesvaraya’s bust at the VISP campus on Sunday.

The birthday of engineer, statesman, and former Dewan of Mysuru kingdom, Visvesvaraya, is celebrated as Engineers’ Day. He spearheaded the setting up of Mysore Wood Distillation and Iron Works in 1918, during the rule of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Later, the plant was named Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited. Today, it operates as a subsidiary of of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

B.L. Chandwani, executive director of VISL, L. Praveen Kumar, general manager (HR), J. Jagadeesha, president of VISL Workers’ Association and Parthasarathy Mishra, president of VISL officers’ association, participated in the event.

Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industries also also celebrated Engineers’ Day. Chamber president N. Gopinath and other office-bearers garlanded the bust on the chamber’s premises.

Mr. Gopinath recalled the contributions of Visvesvaraya to the growth of industry and irrigation projects in the state and country as well. He was instrumental in setting up many institutes, he recalled.