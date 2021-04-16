Engineering students in Karnataka urge VTU to put off exam

Bengaluru

Thousands of first-semester engineering students enrolled in colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have urged university officials to put off the examination scheduled to begin in three days. Students have started a campaign on Twitter with the hashtag #postponevtuexams.

Citing the surge in COVID-19 cases, many have also submitted requisitions to the principals of their colleges. Parents, too, have joined the chorus and requested varsity to put off the examination, scheduled to be held from April 19 to May 3. The other reasons students cited include the ongoing bus strike and the students’ struggle with grasping key concepts that were taught online. “The university has not taken any measures to trim the syllabus despite the pandemic, our inability to attend classes on campus, and poor access to infrastructure for online classes,” said one student.

'No change'

However, a senior official of the university said the exam would be held as scheduled. Colleges have been directed to follow the SOP strictly and sanitise classrooms after every session. “Arrangements for thermal scanning and washing of hands will be made. All safety protocols will be followed during the exam,” said the official.

Engineering colleges that are doubling as exam centres have been asked to organise separate classrooms for students who have tested positive for COVID-19. On the problem posed by the bus strike, VTU officials said they have asked colleges to provide buses for students, if required.