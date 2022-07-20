Engineering student found dead in hostel in Bengaluru

July 20, 2022 20:42 IST

The principal of the college, in his complaint to the police, said the girl may have taken the extreme step due to dejection in life

A 21-year-old engineering college student allegedly ended her life in her hostel room in Kengeri on Wednesday. Shivani Kashinath was pursing electronics and computer engineering at JSS Engineering College and stayed in the third floor of the hostel. According to the police, Shivani did not attend her exam and locked herself in the room. Advertisement Advertisement The incident came to light when the warden, during routine check, found the doors locked from inside and when repeated calls did not yield any response, she called the helper for assistance and checked through the glass window to find her dead. The Kengeri police broke open the door and recovered the body. The principal of the college, in his complaint to the police, said Shivani may have taken the extreme step due to dejection in life. The police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report and checking her mobile phone and laptop for clues. (Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

