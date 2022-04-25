Engineering student drowns near Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau April 25, 2022 11:36 IST

The 22-year-old final-year student of S G Balekundri Engineering College had gone on a picnic to the waterfalls along with his friends

An engineering student from a Belagavi college drowned in Tilari waterfalls on April 24. Hardik Praveen Parmar, 22, final-year student of S G Balekundri Engineering College had gone on a picnic to the waterfalls along with his friends. He drowned when he went for a swim in the river. His friends walked to the main road and called the police. A team of police officers and fire and emergency personnel recovered the body from the water. His parents in Goa have been intimated, police said. A case has been registered.



