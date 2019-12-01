Engineering student creates own bamboo bicycle

As Sharat D.R. entered his college campus pedalling the bicycle he manufactured using bamboo on Saturday, his friends and teachers were surprised. The final year student of BE civil engineering in Malnad Engineering College, Hassan, took two months to design and manufacture a bamboo bicycle for himself.

Sharat’s classmates and teachers also pedalled the bicycle on campus.

Sharat, who is from Mysuru, got the idea of a bamboo bicycle after he read a book on bamboo in his college library. “The book was about the quality of bamboo and how it had been used in the past. By then, I had decided to shift to using a bicycle, leaving behind my old motor scooter. I thought of manufacturing my own bicycle using bamboo,” he said.

Sharat made the drawings of the frame after watching cycle-making videos. “I did work on the table first and later implemented it,” he said. He bought bamboo from the bamboo market in Hassan and worked out the frame with the help of araldite — an adhesive. He had difficulty procuring certain spare parts to suit the frame. “I took the help of a carpenter to cut the bamboo. Altogether it took two months to complete the task,” he said. Except the frame, the rest is like any other bicycle.

He spent about ₹14,000 to manufacturer the cycle. Being a student, he was able to spend about ₹7,000 from his pocket money. For a few days, he took a break as he did not have money. His friend Kartik B.U, also in the final year of B.E., contributed a share of money to complete the exercise. “The cycle weighs 17.5 kgs. One of my friends who weighs around 96kgs pedalled it without any problem. It can carry five times its weight. I am happy,” he said.

The cost of manufacturing would reduce if it is taken up on a large scale. This cycle needs maintenance. Wood sealers need to be applied to avoid cracks. Some chemicals help safeguard it from insects. “We need to take care of the bamboo frame. This is not a difficult task,” he said.