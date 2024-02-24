Engineering graduates asked to revamp mindset from job seekers to job givers

February 24, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman T.G. Sitharam called upon the engineering graduates to revamp their mindset from a “job seeker” to a “job giver”.

Delivering an address on the 6th Convocation of JSS Science and Technology University in Mysuru on Saturday, Prof. Sitharam said the young graduates should pursue entrepreneurship.

“…Do not limit yourself to just completing graduation and seeking a job. Prepare yourself to accept and adapt to the change we are witnessing due to emerging technologies. Revamp your mindset from a job seeker to a job giver. Instill a niche of becoming an entrepreneur within yourself,” he said.

He pointed out that India had rapidly emerged as a global powerhouse in the start-up ecosystem. The country’s startup ecosystem, which is the third largest in the world, has witnessed an unprecedented surge, supporting a culture of innovation, risk-taking and technological advancements.

Investor Network

He pointed out that AICTE, along with the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, had launched an Investor Network to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector.

As it was important to create an environment that attracts investors, venture capitalists and angel funders to support the ventures of budding entrepreneurs, the Investor Network aims to provide crucial financial support, mentoring, and strategic guidance to early-stage students or faculty-led start-ups. About 1,000 companies were part of the Investor Network, Prof. Sitharam said.

Upskill and reskill

Earlier, he told the graduates the convocation may be a significant milestone in their lives, but they should not consider the day as the end of their academy journey. “Instead, term your graduation as the stepping stone for future plans. From today onwards, keep your mind windows open to explore, engage and experience something new and innovative,” he said.

He called upon the graduates to “upskill and reskill” themselves with new technologies and ideas while marking a space for themselves in the world of rapid evolution.

He pointed out that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies were transforming various aspects of human lives while offering incredible potential, but had also created concerns about its impact on jobs and decision-making.

Uncertainty of jobs

Referring to the uncertainty of jobs in some sectors, Prof. Sitharam said one should embrace change and adapt to new ways of sustainability and growth.

“With the introduction of disruptive innovations, it becomes important for you to be upgraded and equipped with emerging and advanced technologies. Therefore, one should always keep the learning spirit alive forever”.

Application of technology

Emphasizing the importance of application of technology, Prof. Sitharam said told the graduates that as future engineers, they had the power to shape the future, to innovate, to create and solve problems that seem insurmountable.

“Remember, greatness lies not just in the pursuit of individual success but in the impact, we make on the lives of others. Whether you are designing ground-breaking technology, constructing sustainable infrastructure or revolutionizing industries, let your work be a testament to your passion, dedication and commitment to excellence,” he said.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath, Director of Technical Education B. Suresh and Vice Chancellor of JSS Science and Technology University A.N. Santosh Kumar were also present on the occasion.

Degrees were given away to a total of 1060 BE, 47 BCA, 123 M.Tech, 117 MCA, 51 MSc, 256 MBA and 9 Ph.D candidates on the occasion. A total of 32 medals were also awarded to students for scoring highest marks in their respective branches and another 31 endowment medals were also given away.

