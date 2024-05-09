Engineering graduate found dead

A 28-year-old engineering graduate allegedly ends his life by jumping from the top floor of a paying guest accommodation in Ambedkar Nagar in Whitefield on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased Arun Patil from Kalaburagi, B.E. computer science graduate, checked into the PG accommodation on Wednesday.

He had come to the city to look for a job and was said to be under depression. Passers-by found him jumping from the building and alerted the police before rushing to his help.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police shifted his body for post-mortem while registering an unnatural death case for further investigations .

The exact reason for his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police said .

( Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.