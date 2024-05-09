ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering graduate found dead

Published - May 09, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old engineering graduate allegedly ends his life by jumping from the top floor of a paying guest accommodation in Ambedkar Nagar in Whitefield on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased Arun Patil from Kalaburagi, B.E. computer science graduate, checked into the PG accommodation on Wednesday.

He had come to the city to look for a job and was said to be under depression. Passers-by found him jumping from the building and alerted the police before rushing to his help.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police shifted his body for post-mortem while registering an unnatural death case for further investigations .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The exact reason for his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police said .

( Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US