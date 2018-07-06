Engineering fees hiked by 10%

Students applying for engineering courses in Karnataka will see a fee hike of 10% from that of the previous academic year. The decision was taken on Thursday after a meeting between private college managements and the State government.
Senior officials in the Higher Education Department said that fees for seats across all quotas will see a uniform 10% hike. However, managements of several private engineering colleges are not happy. “College managements had actually sought a 20% hike in fee structure, but the government has agreed to cap it at 10%. A consensual agreement in this regard is likely to be signed on Friday itself,” said a management member of a private engineering college. It has taken months for all parties to arrive at a consensual agreement. Retired Justice Shylendra Kumar, who heads the Fee Regulatory Committee, had capped the hike at 8% for professional courses.
