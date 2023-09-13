HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Engineering design company opens centre in Shivamogga college

September 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Bengaluru-based engineering design company has set up its centre at the PES Institute of Technology and Management in Shivamogga. The company aims to employ and train students in the new-age 3D technologies being deployed in the construction sector in recent years.

Enventure, the engineering design services company, set up its Centre for Advanced Construction on the college campus. It was inaugurated by Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra recently.

The company has said it will recruit 100 engineers from the institute and train them for a three-month duration. The students could handle projects related to building information modelling and 3D designs. The centre will also collaborate with the teaching faculty.

Anil Sivadas, president of Enventure, thanked the institute for giving the company an opportunity. “We aim to tap talent in tier II and tier III cities. We are planning to open such centres in Mysuru, Hubballi and other places,” he said.

MLCs D.S. Arun and S. Rudregowda were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.