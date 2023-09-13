Engineering design company opens centre in Shivamogga college

September 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

A Bengaluru-based engineering design company has set up its centre at the PES Institute of Technology and Management in Shivamogga. The company aims to employ and train students in the new-age 3D technologies being deployed in the construction sector in recent years.

Enventure, the engineering design services company, set up its Centre for Advanced Construction on the college campus. It was inaugurated by Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra recently.

The company has said it will recruit 100 engineers from the institute and train them for a three-month duration. The students could handle projects related to building information modelling and 3D designs. The centre will also collaborate with the teaching faculty.

Anil Sivadas, president of Enventure, thanked the institute for giving the company an opportunity. “We aim to tap talent in tier II and tier III cities. We are planning to open such centres in Mysuru, Hubballi and other places,” he said.

MLCs D.S. Arun and S. Rudregowda were present on the occasion.